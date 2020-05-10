TRYING TO BLAME BRADLEY ROBERTS FOR MOULTRIE’S SINS DID MOULTRIE BREAK THE LAW?

Poor Halson Moultrie, the hapless dumbo who is the Speaker of the House thought he was doing a favour for his constituents by supplying hand water pumps in the area but alas the Leader of the PLP exposed him as tapping into contaminated water fields. When that backfired on him, there was no answer to it. But never mind the FNM, always ingenious, has one solution, just blame the PLP. So a days later came Adrian Gibson’s Water and Sewerage Corporation leak that yes it was the PLP’s fault because the PLP’s Board Chair the late Bradley Roberts delayed the award of the contract for the sewer system. Bull skate and lies. But any port in a storm. What a time we live in.