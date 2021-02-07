THE SPEAKER CALLS IT QUITS

The letter says it all. House Speaker Halson Moultrie resigned from the Free National Movement. The Progressive Liberal Party’s Chairman Fred Mitchell issued the following statement:

The sudden resignation of House Speaker, Halson Moultrie, presents increasing evidence that the FNM is imploding as the wheels are falling off one by one under the weight of what appears to be increasing division in the party’s leadership ranks.

This latest resignation follows the departure of House members Reece Chipman and Vaughn Miller.

We remind all Bahamians that the Speaker of the House cannot be removed by the Government’s majority. In our country, the Speaker remains in place until he either resigns or the House is dissolved for a General Election.

