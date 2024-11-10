THE TREATMENT OF THE OLD IN GRAND BAHAMA AND NASSAU

The police released from their custody Mervie Knowles, who runs, one of the finest homes for old folks in Freeport. She got caught up in a public fight by a granddaughter of a woman who she was caring for. The women conveyed her property to Ms. Knowles. It was not right for the property to be accepted by her but there is no fraud involved. But the granddaughter ran to the press and created a fuss and the police actually detained this woman and was investigating a complaint of fraud. So they if locked up this woman who was going to take care of the old people in her care. There should be a proper investigation by social services as to whether or not the granddaughter is what she says she is on face value. When all the facts are in, people can make a judgement. Until then we urge people to withhold their opinions.