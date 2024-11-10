THE MOTOR MOUTH DIONISIO D’AGUILAR RUNS RIGHT OUT

The former Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar cannot help himself. You stick a microphone in front of his mouth and he just blabs away. All last week, he was acting as surrogate for the failed developer at Bahamar, explaining the legal strategy in The Tribune. The problem is the case has nothing to do with Bahamar. These are two private firms in the US fighting each other about the question of damages. The case is almost certainly going to be set aside. Even if it is not , if the failed developer collects any money, the liquidators of Bahamar will come after the failed developer to collect the 1 billion dollars that is still owed on the Bahamar project after foreclosure.