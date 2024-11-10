THE IDLE QUESTIONS ABOUT SPECIAL ENVOY DANIEL LIU

The FNM is trying to make a meal out of this bogus judgement that the New York courts gave to the failed developer of Bahamar a couple of weeks ago. The China Construction Company went to court to prevent by order the failed developer from trying to move against properties in The Bahamas owned by Chian Construction while the matter is appealed. In any event, no court in New York can order property disposed of in The Bahamas unless the law of The Bahamas allows, which it does not. That did not stop Dionisio D’Aguilar, as surrogate for the failed developer, and The Tribune from looking into a note in bio by one of the principals of China Construction or former principals Danny Liu. He said that he was special envoy to China. Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, explained that he could call himself a special envoy but not to China. Special Envoy is a designation of someone who is needed for a special task. Well that led to two and two making five. The FNM is making the case that Mr. Liu got rewarded for helping out with Bahamar. No such evidence, but who cares about the truth. Now Hubert Minnis, the failed former Prime Minister, has gotten into it in the House of Assembly with a series of questions. Why the secrecy about the appointment? Who says its was secret? How much is he being paid? Who said he is being paid? We stop there. It’s all silliness. Bottom line, the judgment has no impact on the Bahamar development. What you have is a fight between two private companies and the government of The Bahamas has nothing to do with it.