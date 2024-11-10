DIPLOMATIC WEEK IN FREEPORT

Congratulations to the Foreign Ministry on staging Diplomatic Week in Freeport, Grand Bahama over the past week. It opened last Sunday with a church service at First Baptist Church with Ambassador the Reverend Keith Russell presiding. There were a number of panel discussions and interchanges with diplomats and public officials in The Bahamas. Fred Mitchell, Minister said that he wanted to expose the city of Freeport to the work of diplomacy and to the world and that he wanted to inspire younger people to take up diplomacy as a career. On all fronts the conference succeeded. Prime Minister Philip Davis officially opened the conference on Tuesday 5 November 2024.