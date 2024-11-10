THE PRIME MINSTER TO COP 29 IN BAKU

Prime Minister Philp Davis is in Baku in Azerbaijan to take the case of The Bahamas to the important forum in the fight for climate change COP 29. The city will be packed with protagonists making deals and trying to come to conclusions on monetizing the loss and damage fund for climate change. There is now a shadow over the conference because the United States is almost certainly not able to commit anything beyond the next three months. The President elect of the United States Donald Trump does not believe the science and will no doubt withdraw again from any participation in the conference going forward.