WHAT IT MEANS TO BE MIDDLE CLASS IN THE BAHAMAS

Mrs. Lesvie Archer reveals her study on the middle class at Fox Branch of the PLP. Monday 4 November 2024

We are enclosing a YouTube version of the Fox Hill Branch meeting where Lesvie Archer, of the Public Policy Institute of the University of The Bahamas, spoke to the branch on her study about the aspiration to be middle class in The Bahamas. There has been a lot of public discussion about the study with most the commentary about it shrouded in ignorance. The study is an important guide for public policy in the country and should be properly considered. Mrs. Archer is not saying that her study tells you what it costs to be middle class. The study says that if you want to live at certain level in The Bahamas, and to be at that certain level, then given her definitions, clearly defined, it would cost a certain level of expenditure. That got all twisted up in the fine print.

