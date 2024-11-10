A VIOLATION OF THE PRIVACY OF MPS

Last week, a copy of an airline manifest from Western Air showed up in the public domain. It had the names of all the members of parliament, officers of the PLP and senators that were scheduled to travel to Bimini for the conclave held by the PLP in Bimini at the Hilton Hotel over the period 1 to 3 November 2024. How did it get in the public domain? It is almost certainly an unlawful publication of a private and confidential document. In this instance, no harm done except that the caption sent around by FNM trolls was that there must be some accountability for this. Meaning one supposes that somehow this was something untoward in its funding. The meaning of privacy, the respect for confidentiality is all out of the window these days. But the novel Gone with The Wind ends with Rhett Butler the protagonist in the story saying to the object of his love: “ frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn.” That has to be the adopted motto these days on privacy.