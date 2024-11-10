SHANNENDON CARTWRIGHT WAY OFF BASE

The Deputy Leader of the Fre National Movement Shanendon Cartwright sent out a video note last week, following the publication from the University of The Bahamas by Lesvie Archer on the cost of being middle class in The Bahamas. He was responding to comments made by the Prime Minister on the study. Except that what he said the Prime Minister said was not true. This is typical of the Free National Movement and their leaders. They extract a statement out of an exposition by a PLP leader and then make it buzz word. The PLP doesn’t seem or hasn’t learned yet how to respond to these diatribes. According to Mr. Cartwright, the PLP or the Prime Minister was blaming the people of the country for inflation. That is a lie. No such thing was said or meant. But with them never let the truth interfere with a good story. The PLP responded with a long treatise on what it is doing to fight inflation. All well and good but does it resonate, when even your own folk are not joining in pushing back?