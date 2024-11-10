WHAT NOW FOR THE WESTERN ALLIANCE

There was a pall over the meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan as they prepared for the COP 29, the longer name for which is the Conference of the Parties from the United Nations on the issue of climate change. The people of the United States have elected Donald Trump as their leader again. This is a man who says that he does not believe the science behind climate change. The last time he was President, he withdrew from the climate change convention and scuttled the forward movement on the climate change matters. The question many countries are asking themselves is what now in the face of the obduracy and idiocy of Donald Trump and these nasty people who surround him now in Washington D C.