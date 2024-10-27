THE TRIBUNE IS WAY OFF BASE

In their editorial of Thursday 24 October 2024. The Tribune repeated the accusations and narrative of the FNM that somehow the PLP’s Chairman Fred Mitchell was out of control. The basis upon which this spurious lie was being told is that the Government issued a statement saying that the Attorney General was reviewing the judgment in favour of the failed developer of Bahamar and the Government would not comment until such time as that review had been finished In the meantime, the ground shifted. The FNM went into full flight political attack. Fred Mitchell, Chairman of the PLP, pointed out in a video note to The Tribune that in the face of these attacks, there was no way the PLP’s leader was going to allow the FNM to get away with telling lies without them being answered. So put that in your pipe and smoke it Tribune.