MINNIS IN THE DEATH THROES OF HIS POLITICAL CAREER

Dr. Hubert Minnis is in deep do do. He claimed in the press last week that the FNM which he once led is not allowing him to speak at their meetings. The Leader of the Party Michael Pintard said that was a lie. He said that the problem was the Dr. Minnis does not come to FNM meetings. Then a series of voice notes went around with the party faithful attacking one another over the subject. Fighting like cats and dogs in the streets. This does not bode well for Dr. Minnis who the rumour mill keeps saying will almost certainly not get the FNM’s nomination for the Killarney seat again. The PLPs get the popcorn.