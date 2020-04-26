Trump’s Latest Idiocy

Just when you thought you had seen it all, comes the statements by the U S President Donald Trump that maybe you should try injecting disinfectant in the body to destroy the Covid 19 virus or shooting ultra violet light in the body to kill the virus. When the backlash came after this stupid statement on Thursday 23 April 2020 at his daily press briefing, he claimed the next morning that he was being sarcastic. That is a complete lie. He was ruminating in public about doing just what he said. We have bemoaned many times in this space the lack of America’s leadership at this time. They are the apex predator and are the enforcers of the peace but they have abdicated their responsibility as a result not of the people of the United States about the fact that they have a leader who is simply out of his depth, and not just a little bit nuts. The rest of the world met on Friday 24 April 2020 to talk about developing at rapid pace a vaccine for the entire world and how to fast track it. Absent from the table was the United States, again because their President has chosen to withdraw from its leadership position in the World Health Organization. Meanwhile there are more deaths, more than 50,000 in the U S as result of Covid 19. This squarely falls on Donald J. Trump.