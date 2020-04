Ivan Johnson, the incorrigible news editor of The Punch, has Niki Kelly and her daughter on the payroll. The paper specializes in vicious gossip and nasty lies about people . He makes money off the lies and misfortunes of others. How these two women who seem to have ethical high standards can continue to write for this paper is an interesting conundrum. To quote Winston Churchill: It is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma