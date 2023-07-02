U S SUPREME COURT: BASTION OF RACISM AND MISOGNY

The United States Supreme Court of old white men with one Uncle Tom Black man and some wayward women have decided that affirmative action to correct the history of slavery in the United States is unconstitutional. This is after over fifty years of affirmative action. Earlier, they denied women the right to control their own bodies. The same group. The United States is now back to the years after the civil war when reconstruction failed the Blacks who were former slaves and an era of discrimination entered which took over a hundred years to reverse. Now we are back at it again. America cannot preach to Uganda about the way they treat gay people when they themselves are anti-gay, anti-women, and anti-black. The U S Supreme Court has become a bastion of misogyny, homophobia, and racism.