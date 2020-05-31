VIRTUAL COURT ROOMS UNCONSTITUTIONAL

There is a love fest going on now that the Government has this Proclamation of Public Emergency in place, to suspend civil liberties, for virtual courtrooms. The Constitution says the following in Article 20 (9) “All proceedings instituted in any court for the determination of the existence or extent of any civil right or obligation, including the announcement of the decision of the court, shall be held in public.” The Courts have been hearing various proceedings including bail and remand hearings by virtual hearings. We do not agree that this is reasonably justifiable even now, unless the matter is urgent. We certainly will not support it, when the proclamation expires. It is unconstitutional . The court must be a real in person hearing to which the public has free physical access.