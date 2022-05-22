WE MUST OPEN THE ROAD IN GRAND BAHAMA

The Government of The Bahamas should ensure without delay that the road through the Princess property which leads west of the East Sunrise Highway through to the Freeport Harbour is opened without delay. Once the road is opened with all the new investment in Freeport, it will be another sign that a new day has dawned in Grand Bahama. The decision by the Grand Bahama Port Authority to close that road was a death knell to the Freeport economy. Ginger Moxey, the Minister for Grand Bahama, has announced that she is committed to getting the road reopened. We support that with dispatch.