WE MUST OPEN THE ROAD IN GRAND BAHAMA

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The Government of The Bahamas should ensure without delay that the road through the  Princess property which leads west of the East Sunrise Highway through to the Freeport Harbour is opened without delay.  Once the road is opened with all the new investment in Freeport, it will be another sign that a new day has dawned in Grand Bahama. The decision by the Grand Bahama Port Authority to close that road was a death knell to the Freeport economy.  Ginger Moxey, the Minister for Grand Bahama, has announced that she is committed to getting the road reopened.  We support that with dispatch.

This Week's Posts

The Funeral Of Livingstone Coakley’s Widow

MITCHELL SPEAKS IN THE HOUSE ON THE BUDGET

Happy Birthday Dame Marguerite Pindling

Fred Mitchell MP marks the birthday of the Speaker of the House Patricia Deveaux. 2 June 2022

Visiting The Potter’s Cay Battery

With Twiggy At Visiting Mary Star Of The Sea In Freeport

Scarlet Plums And Pineapples

This Month's Posts

Fred Mitchell MP marks the birthday of the Speaker of the House Patricia Deveaux. 2 June 2022

Visiting The Potter’s Cay Battery

With Twiggy At Visiting Mary Star Of The Sea In Freeport

Scarlet Plums And Pineapples

CLIMATE CHANGE IS HERE

THE IRRESPONSIBILITY OF LINCOLN BAIN FIRING WEAPONS

BELINDA BREAKS UP THE LABOUR MOVEMENT

THE INDECENT ASSAULT CHARGES AGAIN

THE PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION MUST BE FIXED

ADRIAN GIBSON BEING PRESSURED BY THE FNM TO RESIGN

THE PLP TURNS UP IN FREEPORT FOR LABOUR

POLICE STAFF ASSOCIATION OUT OF LINE ON THE MINISTER

Fred Mitchell MP marks the birthday of the Speaker of the House Patricia Deveaux. 2 June 2022

Visiting The Potter’s Cay Battery

With Twiggy At Visiting Mary Star Of The Sea In Freeport

Scarlet Plums And Pineapples

CLIMATE CHANGE IS HERE

THE IRRESPONSIBILITY OF LINCOLN BAIN FIRING WEAPONS

Facebook-f Instagram