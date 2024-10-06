WHAT IS THE STATE OF THIS ECONOMY AFTER S&P REPORT

Standard and Poor’s the rating agency gave its report on the Bahamas and its economy and it was published last week. They could not be less straightforward. They seemed to give with the one hand and take with the other. According to them, the economy is stable and we get a B plus rating. Oh okay. But on the other hand, they said the long-term prospects are a bit uncertain. Michael Halkitis, the Economic Affairs Minister, said he did too disagree. We agree with him. Standard and Poor’s and Moody’s have all been wrong before about the performance of this economy under the management of the PLP and we expect that they are wrong again about the longer term prospects of this economy. Assuming and hoping of course that the PLP is still in charge. You cannot vouch for the FNM. Mismanagement is their middle name.