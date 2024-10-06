WHITE SCHOOLED BY FRED MITCHELL ON FOREIGN POLICY

Adrian White, the FNM MP for St Ann’s, was in full flight with his stock in trade in the House of Assembly on Wednesday 2 October 2024. He has this great talent for pulling from here and pulling from there, then mixing it with generous doses of sarcasm and presenting it as an argument against a policy. That was how he started last week where he claimed that there was a conflict between the PLP seeing the Pope and also seeing the Crown Prince of Kuwait. Say what? Fred Mitchell, the PLP Chair, had to disassemble the mish mash of arguments and answer every point. There is no conflict between seeing the Pope and the Crown Prince of Kuwait. Nonsense.