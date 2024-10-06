MITCHELL ASKS: WHAT MORE DO YOU WANT US TO DO?

From the Nassau Guardian by Taneka Thompson

Thursday 3 October 2024

Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell yesterday asked the Free National Movement (FNM) what more the opposition party expects the government to do in the crime fight as he pushed back at assertions that the Davis administration is not serious about addressing the problem.

Mitchell’s comments in the House of Assembly came the day after a 27-year-old man was shot dead outside his home in New Providence while holding his eight-month-old daughter. A six-year-old girl was in the car during the incident.

“I want to assure you on behalf of this side that the seriousness in which this crime issue is approached is no laughing matter for us,” he said.

Mitchell was responding to criticism from St. Barnabas member of Parliament Shanendon Cartwright, shadow minister of national security, who brought up the murder and the country’s crime problem during debate in Parliament.

“Just as you are serious about the points that you are making about crime, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) can say tenfold that it is serious because we are the government at this time,” Mitchell said.

“The evidence is there of all the social programs that have been put in place since 2021.”

He said the PLP’s social programs are meant to work in the long-term and criticized the Minnis administration for “scrapping” Urban Renewal. Mitchell said the social outreach program had to be reintroduced after the PLP won the 2021 general election.

He said some people have suggested The Bahamas resort to draconian measures such as those taken in Jamaica and El Salvador in response to crime. In August, Jamaica instituted a state of emergency in its Clarendon parish after shootings left eight people dead and nine others wounded. Mitchell said this tactic “has not worked”.

El Salvador has reported a drastic decrease in murders since a crackdown on gangs. However, human rights groups have said El Salvador’s measures have been heavy handed and alleged abuse such as torture and arbitrary detentions have taken place.

“The question is whether or not you want to go to the extent of suspending civil liberties,” Mitchell said. “As long as you have a liberal democracy, and I assume we’re on the same plane, there’s a certain way you have to approach this matter.”

He said the PLP is “no less serious” than the FNM on the issue of crime.

“I don’t want the public to be left with the impression that we think this is a joke,” Mitchell said. “Every day we are just as bothered as you are about this crime situation. I’ve asked you privately, what more is it you expect us to do?”

From his seat, Opposition Leader Michael Pintard said they want results.

Mitchell continued, “The issue today is the point he is making that we are not serious about crime issues and that is simply not true.

“How can we in this small society, how can we not be serious about crime issues when it affects all of us, all of our families, our friends who are dying, these young kids who should be living until they are 70 years of age, killing one another, for what reason? We don’t know.

“How do we intervene and stop people from doing it? We think that the answer is a long-term solution by starting by the proper investment in the social programs and education. We are doing that. We’re trying to improve the housing [situation]. We are doing that.”

Earlier during the debate, Cartwright lamented the country’s high murder count. Ninety-one people have been murdered so far this year; most of these homicides have taken place in New Providence.

“We should all be ashamed, Madam Speaker, that we have not in any meaningful and adequate way addressed the issue of crime in a fundamental way; and this government, Madam Speaker, as much as they try to avoid it and duck it, has a responsibility, Madam Speaker,” Cartwright said.

He said while the government should not be held responsible for the actions of people who are intent on committing murders, the Davis administration should be held accountable for not doing enough to put at-risk youth on the right path before they turn to a life of crime.

“What is the government doing about that 10 year old, wherever they may be, who by family dysfunction or weakening social fabric in their lives, lack of education, they are on their way to a criminal life?” Cartwright asked.

He compared the country’s murder statistics to Miami, Florida, a city that has a population of about 450,000 people but only recorded 31 homicides in 2023. The Bahamas recorded 110 homicides last year.

He said many Bahamians believe the government could be more focused on crime.

“We owe it to the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas for the government to lead,” Cartwright said.