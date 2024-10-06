THE PORT HAS NO JURISDICTION IN THE MATTER ANYWAY

The announcement by the Grand Bahama Port Authority that they will stop the process of considering the application of the Grand Bahama Power Company’s application to raise rates until the power company can provide a reliable supply of electricity was a clever piece of sleight of hand. The Grand Bahama Port Authority has no jurisdiction in the matter anyway, so their whole decision making process, including the review was simply a nullity and nonsense. Meanwhile blackouts continue in Grand Bahama. The report is two hours at a time, twice a day, there are blackouts. The power company itself seems to have abandoned the Grand Bahama Port Authority because they announced that they have submitted their application to URCA for a rate increase.