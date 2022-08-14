WHEN ARE WE GOING TO HAVE PROPER TELECOMMUNICATIONS?

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

You remember the American television ad with the man walking around the place with the phone in hand saying the phrase: “ Can you hear me now?”  That is the situation in The Bahamas day in and a day out. The regulators don’t seem to be able to get the telephone companies in The Bahamas to perform their services to the Bahamian public.  The sale of BTC under the Hubert Ingraham administration was one disaster. The service we have today is worse than ever and no one seems to get the phone companies to be able to perform their services to the Bahamian people.

This Week's Posts

SILLINESS OF DOING BUSINESS WITH BANKS IN THE BAHAMAS

DYING OF THE BENDS AND DROWNING GENERALLY

FOX HILL DAY: WHAT A WONDERFUL DAY

COP PREP CONFERNCE COMING TO NASSAU

AS ONE YEAR APPROACHES: O YE OF LITTLE FAITH

The Mitchell Team In The Glenda’s Road Race

THE 53RD ANNUAL BIMINI ROAD RACE

This Month's Posts

COP PREP CONFERNCE COMING TO NASSAU

AS ONE YEAR APPROACHES: O YE OF LITTLE FAITH

The Mitchell Team In The Glenda’s Road Race

THE 53RD ANNUAL BIMINI ROAD RACE

Foreign Ministry Sponsors Visit To U N Youth Assembly

Jamaica Celebrates Its Independence In The Bahamas: 60 years

WHEN ARE WE GOING TO HAVE PROPER TELECOMMUNICATIONS?

PRIME MINISTER INAUGURATES SOLAR FIELD IN RAGGED IS

THE LITTLE DISAPPOINTING THINGS ABOUT OUR TOURISM

TOO MANY DROWNINGS IN THE BAHAMAS

AN IDLE DEBATE ABOUT HOW MANY HAITIANS ARE HERE

WATCHING WHAT IS HAPPENING ON DEBT

COP PREP CONFERNCE COMING TO NASSAU

AS ONE YEAR APPROACHES: O YE OF LITTLE FAITH

The Mitchell Team In The Glenda’s Road Race

THE 53RD ANNUAL BIMINI ROAD RACE

Foreign Ministry Sponsors Visit To U N Youth Assembly

Jamaica Celebrates Its Independence In The Bahamas: 60 years

Facebook-f Instagram