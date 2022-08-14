WHEN ARE WE GOING TO HAVE PROPER TELECOMMUNICATIONS?

You remember the American television ad with the man walking around the place with the phone in hand saying the phrase: “ Can you hear me now?” That is the situation in The Bahamas day in and a day out. The regulators don’t seem to be able to get the telephone companies in The Bahamas to perform their services to the Bahamian public. The sale of BTC under the Hubert Ingraham administration was one disaster. The service we have today is worse than ever and no one seems to get the phone companies to be able to perform their services to the Bahamian people.