A Fool And His Money Will Soon Be Parted

The P.M., Dr. Minnis reported that $21 million taxpayers dollars and counting has been spent to date on the Rand Memorial Hospital. The proverb, “A fool and his money”…. also applies to a country with bad leadership.

This hefty sum of 21 million dollars spent and the major components of our health care facilities are still not fully functional, i.e., the OperatingTheater; the Pediatrics Ward; and, the Accident and Emergency functions on the front porch of the Rand

Hospital’s entrance. Physiotherapy is held at the Sir Charles Hayward Library adjacent to the hospital. The recovery surgical Ward is still in the Christ The King Church Hall, next door. The cafeteria alone is completed; and it’s up and running.

The nurses who form the backbone of the health care services cannot get their overtime pay since the passage of hurricane Dorian, almost two years ago. As the the country grapples with the beginning of a third wave of the covid-19 pandemic, the nurses are seen as a low priority. This demonstrates misguided leadership!! The so called soft opening of the Rand hospital was nothing more than a public relations stunt.

This backward and foolish behaviour has contributed to the premature deaths to many of our friends and loved ones who have gone on to their eternal rest because they lacked the financial resources and access to proper healthcare services in Grand Bahama. How sad!!

Grand Bahama has been cursed with the appointment of four ministers who earn in excess of $80,000 a year. Due to that $80,000 salary, these ministers follow the Prime Minister like Lemmings over the cliff to self-destruction. These ministers short-sighted views do not take into account what will happen to them when they are no longer ministers, and in positions of power, not having the government Platinum insurance coverage should they need it; not appreciating this basic truism they will suffer like the local residents suffer daily. God forbid.

Healthcare for the citizens of the Bahamas should not be a privilege, it should be a right, given our small population. It should be front and center of any national development plan, our future success as a Nation depends upon adequate Healthcare for all.

Senator, The Hon. Kwasi Thompson, and M.P., Peter Turnquest know and understand the imposition and finer points of the June 20th,1955 Hawksbill Creek Agreement. Nevertheless, these two sat impotent, and allowed this misguided government to saddle the taxpayers of the Bahamas with a 60- million dollar bill at a time when we can least afford it.

Prime Minister Minnis, Attorney General Carl Bethel, and Minister of Aviation, Dionisio D’Aguilar, “In the multitude of counselors there is safety.” Your reckless actions of taking possession of the Grand Bahama International Airport has placed the government of the Bahamas complicit in breach of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement by not following the prescribed methodology for material changes to this agreement.

We, the people of The Bahamas are not safe because of misguided leadership your government poses. Lord Have Mercy Upon Us. Turnquest and Thompson will tell you privately that this government is not standing on Solid Ground because the Grand Bahama Port Authority must retain ownership of the airport under the agreement.

Brian Seymour