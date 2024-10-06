FNM TRYING TO MAKE JUNKANOO POLITICAL

The late report is that the JCNP which is the corporation in charge of the Junkanoo Parade and makes the recommendations as to what is an ‘A’ group or ‘B’ Group is to meet with the Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard and his band of merry men and women. This is as a result of a split in the Valley Boys Junkanoo group and an argument over the decision of the Minister of Culture to give seed money to both the groups claiming the Valley name. There is litigation threatened or done. The thing is ridiculous. It is hard to understand why these folks, who obviously don’t like each, won’t simply go their separate ways and forget all the wrangling. The row however goes deep and the name is valuable to them. The Minister for Culture’s decision to pay the seed money is on hold because of objections by the groups and the JCNP. It may take a court order to sort this out. Trust Michael Pintard and his band of men and men to make Junkanoo political next.