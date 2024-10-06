U S AIRLINES ATTACK BAHAMASAIR

The airlines of the United States who benefit from fabulous profits and subsidies from the Government of The Bahamas: Delta, American, Spirit, Jet Blue, United have all filed a document with the U S authorities to block Bahamasair from flying into The United States. They claim that this should be done because the Government of The Bahamas overcharges for airline overflight fees. That is false. In any event, the one has nothing to do with the other. These are the actions of commercial bullies. Bahamasair is no threat to their business. It shows the double standard that these folks have and their lack of morality. The Managing Director Tracy Cooper of Bahamasair predicted that the attempt would fail and it has. It shows you though that these are not our friends.