Fred Mitchell Responds To FNM Political Attack

For Immediate Release

21 March 2020

Yesterday 20 March 2020, the Leader of the Opposition spoke by phone to the Prime Minister. In that exchange suggestions were offered by the Leader of the Opposition to the Prime Minister. There was a cordial but frank exchange of views on the Corona virus issues.

The Prime Minister asked that the suggestions be reduced to writing and this has been done.

Now this morning, we see a press release from the FNM accusing the Leader of the Opposition of ” gamesmanship “. Is this the response to the hand of friendship from the PLP?

Or is this a case of the left hand not knowing what the right hand is doing?

We appeal to the FNM to drop this line of attack and follow the Prime Minister’s conciliation.

We will continue to monitor the performance of the Government in the best interests of the Bahamian people. Our voice will never be silenced. When it is necessary we will speak out. But now is a time to ensure that the mental and physical health of our people is supported.

End