There was a massive fire in the Englerston neighbourhood which is really a part of the Marathon Constituency. The PLP’s leaders were quick to help/ Lisa Rahming, the PLP’s candidate for the area started a fun to assist the needy and Denalee Penn, one of the aspirants for the North Abaco seat came to assist with a donation. This is how we do it. Secretary General Barbara Cartwright is also shown visiting the scene.