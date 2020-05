Inigo ‘Naughty’ Zenicazelaya, the comic and Tribune columnist, in his last column in The Tribune is upset because he claims that Senator Fred Michell when he spoke to the foreign press about the reasons why Dr, Duane Sands resigned was airing the dirty linen of the country in public and to outsiders. A word of advice to the comic. Please stick to comedy and leave serious business to those who know what they are doing and talking about.