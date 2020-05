Senator Fred Mitchell attends the funeral of Charlotte Marina Young, known affectionately as Rina. She was the sister of former Chief of Protocol Andrew McKinney and of Fox Hill Branch member Jan Davis at Christ the King Anglican Church. Rina for all my time in Fox Hill prepared of her own resources the food for Christmas and other functions. The best pasta salad and chicken wings ever. A wonderful giving person. She was a selfless gem. May she rest in peace. 13 May 2020