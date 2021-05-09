LET’S SEE IF THE AG CAN CONVICT HIS COLLEAGUE ELMA

26 May 2020 photo

They cannot bring the Ken Dorsett case to trial. Mr. Dorsett, the former Environment Minister under the PLP, was charged with bribery offences but the chief witness is Jonathan Ash who in the first trial with Shane Gibson proved to be an incorrigible liar. But in the meantime, the Attorney General Carl Bethel signed off on the prosecution of his former colleague in the Cabinet and at the Bar Elma Campbell Chase. She and her son are charged with scamming the Ministry of Tourism of millions of dollars. The trial is set to begin on 6 September 2021 before Magistrate Andrew Forbes. Let’s see if this time, the Attorney General can actually win a case.