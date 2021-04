Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis Q. C. with Mr. Daniel Runde.

DAVIS WROTE: A very productive session with Daniel Runde, the Director of the Project on Prosperity and Development at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

We discussed the urgency of increasing investment and development in The Bahamas, public-private opportunities, and the doors that could be opened by a new Caribbean Basin Initiative.

Plus urgency of establishing high-level dialogue and working groups on key issues like energy and economic diversification.

– Philip Brave Davis