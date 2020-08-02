PINTARD: FISH MINISTER BREAKS WITH HIS COLLEAGUES

The Minister for fish Michael Pintard was in the press on Friday 31 July saying that the vendors at Potter’s Cay and Montagu should get the chance to sell their conchs. The vendors held a press conference the day before that saying that they had as many as 100k conchs in the water and these conchs were being attacked by sea centipedes and dying in the process because they (the vendors) were not being allowed to sell the conchs. This was one of the orders by the Prime Minister in the face of the Covid 19 epidemic. They had previously appealed to the Minister and the Prime Minister for help but they have not heard a word. This refusal on the part of the FNM to allow them to sell has broken the bank. We keep saying the FNM is gonna kill us before the virus does.