WHAT THE HELL IS IT WITH THE BANKS IN THIS COUNTRY?

The poor service at banks continues. The Royal Bank without notice says that they are only taking cash at one or two locations. Same with Scotiabank. Then the policy is now at RBC that you cannot deposit cheques, you have to use night deposit bags. The banks already lie that they can clear cheques within 24 hours. That was the promise they made with the new electronic system. They routinely take 72 hours. There are long lines in front of the banks because of the Covid 19 pandemic. But that’s not the reason. The banks have closed down branches and laid off staff. They are using Covid 19 as an excuse. Meanwhile the Central Bank sits on its duff and does nothing about it. We have a minister who is responsible for consumer affairs and he does nothing. Wish we could arrange a boycott of these lousy banks. Just don’t try to call them. The phone answers in Trinidad.