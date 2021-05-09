PLP CONGRATULATES STRACHAN AND MILLER

Michael Strachan

The following statement was issued by the Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party Philip Davis upon learning of the accomplishments of Michael Strachan and Shaunae Miller:

4 May 2021.

As leader of the Opposition, I congratulate Michael Strachan and Shaunae Miller-Uibo on their fantastic and historic sporting achievements this past week.

Mr. Strachan is set for the professional ranks of the National Football League (NFL) and Mrs. Miller-Uibo has added another major regional award to her massive track and field resumé.

I spoke personally to Mr. Strachan to express my pride in his accomplishments. The former wide receiver at Charleston University became just the third born Bahamian and first Grand Bahamian to be drafted into the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts used its first pick in the seventh round during the NFL Draft to select Mr. Strachan. His collegiate career was impressive on and off the field.

Michael Strachan comes from a strong Christian background. His parents and tight knit family base have remained supportive. Mr. Strachan has represented his Charleston Eagles and the people of The Bahamas with superb excellence. He is an extraordinary talented football player and an even better person.

The North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) has ratified Mrs. Miller-Uibo as this year’s Indoor Season Most Outstanding Female Athlete.

The reigning women’s Olympic 400 meter champion ended the Indoor season as the world leader in the 400 meters and she set new national records in the 200 and 400 meters. I hope her early Indoor season dominance is a sign of what’s to come.

For her part, Mrs. Miller-Uibo continues to shine on the track and field world stage. Of the thousands of football players waiting to hear their names called during this year’s NFL Draft, a star from little Charleston University and tiny Grand Bahama Island got the incredible 229th call.

In Grand Bahama, as an opposition party, we have supported sports programmes in both the public and private schools. We continue to demonstrate our practical support for the funding of sports and for the development of our young people nationwide.

I am writing both Mr. Strachan and Mrs. Miller-Uibo to extend my formal congratulations.

Our party reaffirms the view that sports is central to the upliftment of young people and a proven key component in our country’s national development.

I renew my concern and disappointment that the FNM government has defunded sports development and sports education.

I pledge once again to reverse this harmful and counterproductive policy at the earliest opportunity.

I believe that with proper funding and a committed strategic approach to support our young people, the success of Mr. Strachan and Mrs. Miller-Uibo will be realized in greater numbers in various sporting disciplines.