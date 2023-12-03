RICHARD JOHNSON UNDER ATTACK BY THE FNM

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

This is a real popcorn moment for the PLP.  We hope they don’t go and blow it like they did when the FNM was in complete disarray and the PLP let Hubert Ingraham come right back and take the government from them.  So Richard Johnson is a Vice Chair of the FNM.  He is a Hubert Minnis man.  He went to a meeting of the FNM Council. Remember he has an injunction against the party for disallowing him to come into their meetings.  Mr. Johnson  who  speaks under the cognomen on What’s App as  Facts and Issues claimed that at the meeting he was assaulted by a thug who was put up by the party hierarchy to get him out of the meeting.  He reported the matter to the police.  This was Thursday 30 November 2023.  He has promised retribution to the party leaders.  He said political war has been declared. This is really gonna be interesting.  His man Hubert Minnis who was absent during the recent party campaign, despite Dr. Daune Sands saying he had been invited to join the campaign, was not at the meeting.

This Week's Posts

PM with Naladi Pandor, Foreign Minister South Africa, and Fred Mitchell

Bahamian Community in Dubai

P M WAGES WAR ON CLIMATE CHANGE IN DUBAI

THE SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

RICHARD JOHNSON UNDER ATTACK BY THE FNM

THE FOLLY OF NEIL HARTNELL OF THE TRIBUNE

CRY BABY SOUR LIME FNM PEOPLE

This Month's Posts

THE SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

RICHARD JOHNSON UNDER ATTACK BY THE FNM

THE FOLLY OF NEIL HARTNELL OF THE TRIBUNE

CRY BABY SOUR LIME FNM PEOPLE

HENRY KISSINGER DIES

ST ANDREWS CELEBRATES 75 YEARS AS A SCHOOL

THE REAL STORY ON ECONOMIC GROWTH FOR THE BAHAMAS

PINTARD MIXED UP ON THE PM’S SHOCK

DESANTIS COCAMAMIE REMARKS ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

HARBOUR IS: WATER EVERYWHERE BUT NOT A DROP TO DRINK

Peter Cartwright Nursing Long Island

Mitchell With Kissinger

THE SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

RICHARD JOHNSON UNDER ATTACK BY THE FNM

THE FOLLY OF NEIL HARTNELL OF THE TRIBUNE

CRY BABY SOUR LIME FNM PEOPLE

HENRY KISSINGER DIES

ST ANDREWS CELEBRATES 75 YEARS AS A SCHOOL

Facebook-f Instagram