RICHARD JOHNSON UNDER ATTACK BY THE FNM

This is a real popcorn moment for the PLP. We hope they don’t go and blow it like they did when the FNM was in complete disarray and the PLP let Hubert Ingraham come right back and take the government from them. So Richard Johnson is a Vice Chair of the FNM. He is a Hubert Minnis man. He went to a meeting of the FNM Council. Remember he has an injunction against the party for disallowing him to come into their meetings. Mr. Johnson who speaks under the cognomen on What’s App as Facts and Issues claimed that at the meeting he was assaulted by a thug who was put up by the party hierarchy to get him out of the meeting. He reported the matter to the police. This was Thursday 30 November 2023. He has promised retribution to the party leaders. He said political war has been declared. This is really gonna be interesting. His man Hubert Minnis who was absent during the recent party campaign, despite Dr. Daune Sands saying he had been invited to join the campaign, was not at the meeting.