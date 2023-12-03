THE SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Prime Minister Philip Davis with Resilience Capital announced and revealed the Bahamas Sustainable Investment Programme to the COP 28 wider audience at the meeting in Dubai on Wednesday 29 November 2023.  The idea is to issue bonds which are based on the asset of the  carbon credits which The Bahamas will generate from the sea grasses in our seas.  The carbon credits are said to be worth conservatively half a billion dollars. The Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell and Transport and Energy Minister Jobeth Coleby Davis joined the Prime Minister for the launch.

This Week's Posts

PM with Naladi Pandor, Foreign Minister South Africa, and Fred Mitchell

Bahamian Community in Dubai

P M WAGES WAR ON CLIMATE CHANGE IN DUBAI

THE SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

RICHARD JOHNSON UNDER ATTACK BY THE FNM

THE FOLLY OF NEIL HARTNELL OF THE TRIBUNE

CRY BABY SOUR LIME FNM PEOPLE

This Month's Posts

THE SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

RICHARD JOHNSON UNDER ATTACK BY THE FNM

THE FOLLY OF NEIL HARTNELL OF THE TRIBUNE

CRY BABY SOUR LIME FNM PEOPLE

HENRY KISSINGER DIES

ST ANDREWS CELEBRATES 75 YEARS AS A SCHOOL

THE REAL STORY ON ECONOMIC GROWTH FOR THE BAHAMAS

PINTARD MIXED UP ON THE PM’S SHOCK

DESANTIS COCAMAMIE REMARKS ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

HARBOUR IS: WATER EVERYWHERE BUT NOT A DROP TO DRINK

Peter Cartwright Nursing Long Island

Mitchell With Kissinger

THE SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

RICHARD JOHNSON UNDER ATTACK BY THE FNM

THE FOLLY OF NEIL HARTNELL OF THE TRIBUNE

CRY BABY SOUR LIME FNM PEOPLE

HENRY KISSINGER DIES

ST ANDREWS CELEBRATES 75 YEARS AS A SCHOOL

Facebook-f Instagram