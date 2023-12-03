THE SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Prime Minister Philip Davis with Resilience Capital announced and revealed the Bahamas Sustainable Investment Programme to the COP 28 wider audience at the meeting in Dubai on Wednesday 29 November 2023. The idea is to issue bonds which are based on the asset of the carbon credits which The Bahamas will generate from the sea grasses in our seas. The carbon credits are said to be worth conservatively half a billion dollars. The Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell and Transport and Energy Minister Jobeth Coleby Davis joined the Prime Minister for the launch.