STATE OF EMERGENCY TO BE EXTENDED

On Wednesday 18 November 2020, the Prime Minister Hubert Minnis gave notice that the Government intends to move to extend the state of public emergency for yet another month to 28 December 2020. This is will complete six months since this present emergency came into force. It cannot be extended any more. The Governor General will have to issue a fresh proclamation. Damien Gomez Q C has indicated that if they do it again, he will seek to injunct them in the courts as an abuse of the provisions of the constitution. We agree. Enough of this stupidity. The country is sick and tired of it.