The Classic Photo of Christie, Ingraham, Davis, and Fred Mitchell

This week and month mark the birthdays of the former Prime Ministers and the Prime Minister. So Hubert Ingraham and Perry Christie have birthdays this month and so did the now Prime Minister Philip Davis. Next thing we knew the black and white photo appeared, don’t know the event or time but there they all are in the flower of their youth, with the now Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell. From left then; Brenville Hanna, Perry Christie, Bernadette Christie, Hubert Ingraham, Delores Ingraham, Kendal Demeritte, Robert Johnson, Fred Mitchell Philip Davis. Mr. Hanna and Mr. Johnson are now of blessed memory.