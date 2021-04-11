THE CRISIS IN ST VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

The Progressive Liberal Party issued the following statement upon the order being given that citizens of the northern half of St Vincent had to evacuate the island for other countries due to the explosion of the volcano Le Soufriere. This column believes that the PLP should offer practical help in the form of a five thousand dollar donation to the emergency cause and the country ought to offer Bahamasair to help evacuate people and a one hundred thousand dollar donation.:

9 April 2021



Our thoughts and prayers are with the government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as they face another huge environmental, economic, social and humanitarian crisis with the threat of volcanic activities.



On the heels of COVID-19, thousands of persons were ordered out of their homes to safer grounds and out of harm’s way to possibly other countries as this deadly volcano erupts.



A copy of these expressions of concern were shared with the Secretary General of CARICOM.



We ask the Bahamian people to pray for our CARICOM neighbour to the south during this difficult period.



End