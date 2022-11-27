THE EU COURT RULES ON PRIVACY FOR COMPANY REGISTER

Looks like the countries of the south are finally getting some balls and doing something to challenge the tyranny of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on the tax laws they are seeking to impose unilaterally on the world and the EU and their insistence of violating the privacy of individuals over tax information. The European Court of Justice ruled that the automatic information disclosure of the beneficial ownership of a company is unlawful and a violation of privacy.  The United Nations has agreed that the tax rules should be drawn up by them and not by the EU and other non-elected bodies like the OECD.  It has taken some time but looks like we might be getting somewhere finally.

