THE US MEDIA TRYING TO FIND DIRT IN THE BAHAMAS ON FTX

Last week, the U S media was all over The Bahamas searching for dirt and portending doom and gloom.  Headlines by the Wall Street Journal that claimed that the sky was going to fall in The Bahamas because  FTX failed and well we had put such high hopes on it in The Bahamas and now it had come to naught.  Sorry to tell them. That ain’t gonna happen. The Bahamas will be all right. Party Chairman speaking at the PLP’s 69th anniversary presser told the crowd that FTX will have no material effect on The Bahamas.  We say amen to that.

