Three people on the loose should be in jail during this election season. Ozzie Poitier is one. Finally the police have snagged him. He is charged with an intentional libel of Philip Davis, the Leader of the Opposition. He could go to jail for two years. Two more need to be before the courts: Omar Archer and Philip Johnson, who calls himself facts and issues. These FNMs are paid by the FNM to simply make up lies about the PLP. It’s really time they be sent to jail.