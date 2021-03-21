THE VACCINE IS HERE

Senator Fred Mitchell receives the first dose of the Astra Zeneca anti covid vaccine 18 March 2021. Next dose 27 May 2021.

Well the most relieved man in the country this week is Prime Minister Hubert Minnis. It’s a pretty safe bet that he is gonna call general elections now. It doesn’t get better than this for the good doctor. His whole plan is to campaign back to the next term with the thought that he has done a good job saving lives and protecting us through the pandemic. You have seen the ads about how he is a doctor and saves lives and cares for people.

The fact that the evidence does not support this escapes him. He is a cold hearted villain, who would sell his mother if it benefitted him politically. Do not believe a word he says. The truth is not in him.

So there were the obligatory public relations shots of him getting the jab and pronouncing that the vaccine is safe. Then there was the roll out with all the bells and whistles. It is campaign time indeed.

The government though has a job to do on the country because you have all these vaccine deniers in the country.

The PLP made its position clear on the matter. The party said that while it is a personal choice for every induvial, the public health demands that the country be vaccinated. Senator Fred Mitchell speaking said in the Senate that it is in fact the only way to reopen the economy. He took the vaccine himself on Wednesday 17 March 2021.

Let us hope for the country’s sake that this is the best thing for us. These things always have some intended and unforeseen consequence. We are not even sure that there will be enough to vaccinate our population which has sent some people fleeing to the Turks and Caicos Islands in order to get inoculated.

We certainly don’t wish Dr. Hubert Minnis any success in any campaign in which he is involved. He is a wicked and deceitful Prime Minister and should not get a second term. We will be working to defeat him vaccine or not.