The Word To RBDF and RBPF On The Advance Poll

The country went into a feeding frenzy over whether or not there will be a general election called soon. This latest frenzy was because a letter was issued to the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force asking those who will be voting in the advanced poll to ensure that they listed themselves with the Force brass. Minister of National Security Marvin Dames tried to pour could water on that frenzy by saying not to read too much into the letters. Leader of the PLP Philip Davis repeated the mantra of the PLP: pay attention to what they do not what they say.