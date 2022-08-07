WATCHING WHAT IS HAPPENING ON DEBT

There is a story that is being spun about The Bahamas on the international markets. That story is that The Bahamas will default on its national debts within two years. This drumbeat continues despite the fact that the economy in The Bahamas has bounced back substantially and the American economy is going great guns.  This story continues despite the assurances of the local financial mavens that all is well and the confidence of the Government and the Prime Minister that we are on an unstoppable road to recovery.  So what we say here is that a word to the wise is sufficient.  We must delve into what these people are talking about.  These are the people who with their story can bring about the very catastrophe that they are predicting.  It’s called a self-fulfilling prophecy.  Lets us defeat this prophecy and this doom and gloom.

