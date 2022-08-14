THE 53RD ANNUAL BIMINI ROAD RACE

The 53rd version of the Glenda’s Road Race was held in Alice Town, North Bimini on 11 August 2022.  The race was started in 1969 by the late Glen Rolle in honour of the birth of his daughter Glenda.  Glenda is still alive but sadly Mr. Rolle passed away.  The race is carried on largely through the sponsorship of Fred Mitchell, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and a local committee which includes Mr. Rolle’s son Glenrick, now the Chief Councilor, the PLP Branch Chair Kitty Saunders,  Vincent Ellis, Sterling “ Josh” Wilkinson and Leonard Stuart.  The race starts at the Bimini Clinic and runs south to the Chalk’s Ramp and then returns to the finish line at the All My Children Hotel which was built by Mr. Rolle.   The race was suspended for the two years while the pandemic raged, so this is the first time in two years that it has been held.

The late Glen Rolle with Fred Mitchell in this 1999 photo.
The winner for the race is Ramiro Greene

